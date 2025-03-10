MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s biggest street party took over Little Havana as thousands filled Calle Ocho for a day of music, food, and culture.

The 47th annual music festival took over 15 blocks along Southwest 8th St., featuring a little bit of salsa, reggaeton, and live performances.

The energy was high, and organizers said it was another record-breaking year for the iconic event.

