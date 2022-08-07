MIAMI (WSVN) - Part of an apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood was damaged in a fire that left a family displaced.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 700 block of Beacom Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

Police officers and firefighters were able to get everyone out of the building, including animals.

Investigators said the fire started inside a unit, and the smoke spread to the entire second floor of the structure.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

Unfortunately, officials said, a cat died as a result of the fire.

One resident said she’s grateful her family was not hurt.

“I’m really thankful at the end of the day that they have come and they stopped the fire. I’m really thankful for that, that none of my family – everybody’s OK,” she said. “I’m thankful that they are all alive.”

Investigators said one unit was severely damaged. American Red Cross volunteers are helping the family impacted.

All other residents have since been allowed back into the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

