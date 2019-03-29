Little Haiti redevelopment plan passes crucial vote 4-0

MIAMI (WSVN) - A multi-million dollar redevelopment plan for Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood passed a crucial city commission vote.

The vote, which took place after midnight, was 4-0.

The Magic City Innovation District now heads to a second vote on June 27.

While some supported the project during Thursday night’s marathon meeting, many protested outside and spoke inside.

“They’re trying to push the residents out,” said a woman at the meeting. “They’re trying to push everyone out.”

“The whole concept is wrong,” a man added.

The efforts were to try to convince the commissioners to vote no, fearing a negative impact on the area’s current residents.

If the plan clears all of its hurdles, it would allow for the construction of thousands of residential units, hotel rooms and 351,000 feet of retail space.

Developers are also offering $31 million to be used to benefit the Little Haiti community.

However, community members have vowed to continue with their protests during the whole process.

“If you decide to go forward with this development, look forward to nonviolent protests,” an opponent said. “We will sit in. We will lie in.”

