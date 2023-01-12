(WSVN) - As Jan. 12, 2023, marked 13 years since the tragic earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010, a Miami neighborhood will remember the victims of the disaster.

Around 4 p.m., the Family Action Network Movement will host a memorial event at the Toussaint Louverture Memorial Statue, located at 6136 N. Miami Ave., to commemorate the earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people.

Every year, Haiti’s leaders also honor all of the victims with flowers.

Earthquake survivors and artists will share inspiring stories of resilience, strength, and courage through songs and prayers while calling for a change in Haiti.

Many people still blame the current economic crisis in the country on that earthquake.

