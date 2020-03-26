List of food distribution sites in Miami-Dade, Broward

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local organizations will be hosting drive-thru food distributions on Friday at the following locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

Miami-Dade County:

Feeding South Florida is hosting a first come, first served distribution of fresh produce and other food items while supplies last at Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24th St., in West Miami-Dade, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez, in collaboration with Hialeah City Council members, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo and the Hialeah Housing Authority, will be distributing more than 1,400 meals to residents at the City of Hialeah Senior Housing Building, located at 1340 West 26th Place. It is not open to the general public.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami will continue distributing food to people within the organization only, in partnership with Sushi Maki and Feeding South Florida, at the organization’s headquarters at the Carnival Center for Excellence, 550 NW 42nd Ave.,in Miami, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Broward County:

Farm Share will host a drive-thru food distribution at Koinonia Worship Center, located at 4900 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., in Pembroke Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants are asked to enter on Southwest 48th Avenue and exit on Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

