MIAMI (WSVN) - Some zoo animals in Miami received a well-deserved dental cleaning.

Jaguars, lions, sloths, and chimps were among the animals examined.

All animals were given anesthesia as vets performed a number of procedures ranging from usual cleanings and exams to extractions and root canals.

All of the animals have since recovered and returned to their habitats.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.