WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools named the principal who finished at the top of this year’s class.

The Principal of the Year Award, announced in West Miami-Dade on Thursday, went to Lindsey Hopkins Technical College’s Chantal Osborne.

Osborne has worked for the school district for 29 years and as the principal at Lindsey Hopkins since 2021.

“It’s such an exhilarating moment, not only to represent my district and my region and my students and school; it’s a really personal achievement for myself, and it’s truly amazing to see the outcome of tonight,” said Osborne.

Along with her award, Osborne will receive a $2,000 cash prize and a free three-year lease on a brand-new Toyota Corolla provided by Headquarter Toyota.

