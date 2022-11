MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach’s iconic Lincoln Road held its annual tree-lighting ceremony with a little help from Old St. Nick.

Children on Friday received Santa hats and glow sticks before the parade made its way through Euclid Oval to the Lincoln Road promenade.

The night was capped off by Santa stopping by to flip the switch on the 30-foot tree.

