MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach is breaking up with spring break.

The city’s mayor on Thursday unveiled details on how they plan to do that ahead of the busy month of March.

“We welcome everyone to come to our city,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steve Meiner.

Meiner said the city’s message is that everyone is welcome to have fun, but if you want to cause trouble, it’s going to get harder to do it and getting away with it.

Over the past couple of years, spring break has left Miami Beach riddled with shootings, stampedes and all-around bad behavior.

“We’ve tried very, very hard to mitigate some issues of spring break. People are getting shot and killed,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones.

The city said their goal this year for spring breakers is to keep the peace.

During the month of March, beach access will be limited with security checks to enter the sand. After 6 p.m, the traffic pattern will change to reduce traffic going south of Fifth Street. The towing fee for non-residents will double to $516.

The city said that during the two busiest weekends in March, parking fees will increase to a flat rate of $100, sidewalk cafes along Ocean Drive will close, the eastbound lanes on the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways will have license plates readers, and there will be a DUI checkpoint along the 400 block of Fifth Street.

“Coming across the causeways during the evening hours will be long and slow,” said Jones.

Rental services for low-speed vehicles, scooters, mopeds, motorcycles and Slingshots will be suspended from operating.

“Come here, enjoy, but don’t come here looking for trouble. We’ve had enough,” said Meiner.

The city said there will also be enhanced enforcement and towing around residential areas.

A free citywide trolley will be available on the weekends of March 8 and 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. for those looking to get across the city.

