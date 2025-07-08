SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of the Li’l Abner mobile home community in Sweetwater made their voices heard at a recent commissioner’s meeting, urging local leaders to clean up the mess left behind by the demolition company.

Those residents, who have refused to leave the community despite eviction orders, appeared in front of local officials Monday night to say the debris left behind by the company has made living conditions unsafe and unsanitary.

“People are getting sick because the people who’s dumping, whoever is breaking all the trailers, they’re leaving everything behind,” said resident Roberto Guido.

The demolition of the community is underway after residents received notices to leave last November. The deadline to evacuate the premises was May 20.

But several weeks later, many residents remain inside their homes as they wait to see if their class action lawsuit can allow them to stay in their homes.

“They don’t care about our safety. They want to have it as a construction zone to bring in more money to their city,” said resident Samantha Morales.

Residents said they’ve been living among piles of garbage for weeks and with hurricane season already underway, the debris is an even greater safety concern for the community.

“And now, when the hurricane comes, that thing is going to hit everything,” said Guido.

“I feel they’re just trying to brush it off their shoulders, saying that it’s an evacuation zone,” said Morales.

Now, they expressed to officials that they want commissioners to order a clean-up of the community.

“When they destroy the trailers, they’re supposed to pick everything. They didn’t do it,” said Guido. “They’re getting away with everything.”

According to the owner of the community, about 600 residents accepted a payout to move out, while 200 remain living there.

Those residents remain hopeful that their lawsuit against several organizations will play out in their favor.

As of Tuesday afternoon, commissioners had not voted on the matter raised by residents.

