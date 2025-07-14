SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A power problem is adding to tensions at a mobile home park in Sweetwater.

Several homes at Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park have no electricity, leaving residents in sweltering heat and causing their food to spoil.

Resident Enrique Zelaya said they haven’t gotten any help.

“We have five houses, six houses without electricity and, in some of the damages they did, [Florida Power & Light] says that it doesn’t belong to them,” he said, “So who’s going to repair it? And who’s going to repair the goods they have in their freezer, and food and all that?”

Neighbors said circuit breakers were damaged but don’t know how it happened.

Residents of the mobile home park were issued an order to vacate their homes in November and have been in a legal battle since.

