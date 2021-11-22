SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holidays around the corner, a foundation helped out residents of a South Florida city by hosting a special bash.

The celebration kicked off Sunday afternoon at Ronselli Park in Sweetwater.

Begun as an event for the residents of the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park, the event has grown to an outreach event for all the residents of Sweetwater.

Participants enjoyed food and activities such as children’s shows, raffle prizes and turkey gift cards.

For the first time, the Belen Jesuit Alumni sections of medical doctors held a screening health fair during the bash.

“For the foundation, Li’l Abner Foundation, we started it 12 years ago to help the community of Sweetwater that so desperately needed it,” said Raul Rodriguez, the foundation’s founder.

Organizers’ goal is to improve the lives of everyone in the community.

