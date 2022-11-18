CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park.

7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities located at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Thursday night.

It took a second to light up the night, but the illuminance delivered for the holiday faithful.

There were interactive activities for the kids, including an appearance by Santa himself.

A perfect night with perfect weather and a beautiful way to mark the start of the holiday season.

