MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lifetime Tropical 5K marathon took runners through a picturesque part of Miami-Dade on an overcast day.

Runners were up early on Saturday to kick off the race on Watson Island, then headed to South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach to cross the finish line.

They’re not done yet. The 5K served as a warmup for Sunday morning’s Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.

