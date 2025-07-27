HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Lifeguards came to the rescue of a trapped dolphin calf off Haulover Beach.

The rescuers spotted the injured marine mammal wedged between rocks along the jetty — unable to move or stay upright.

Officials believe the dolphin was likely struck by a boat before washing ashore.

“One of our lifeguards actually called over the radio and started to respond. When we arrived, the dolphin could not swim so our lifeguard got a hold of the dolphin, removed it from the rocks, and then the dolphin was then handed over to an officer from Florida Fish and Wildlife,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will oversee the dolphin’s care and recovery, with hopes it’ll soon return to the ocean.

