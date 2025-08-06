MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out about what she described as a shameful invasion of privacy involving a man who repeatedly broke into her property, peeked into her bedroom window and pleasured himself.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Liberty City resident Eunika Jenkins said the stranger caught looking into her home took away her family’s sense of security.

“As a mother, I’m going to protect my kids, at any cost,” she said.

Jenkins said she wants to protect her three daughters, two of them teenagers, from the man seen in her yard peeping through her window, something that has been going on for months.

Surveillance video shows the subject, seen wearing a black cap and a black T-shirt, as he lowered his pants, placed his shirt over his face and began pleasuring himself on Jenkins’ property, early Wednesday morning.

Jenkins said one of her daughters first saw him out of her window of the home, located along Northwest 58th Terrace, nearly a year ago.

The surveillance video shows the subject stepping out of the camera’s view, then running out of the family’s gate moments later.

This isn’t the only time the perpetrator has been caught on camera. He is seen doing the same thing on July 18 and June 20.

The June 20 footage shows a man, who the family believes to be the same one as on Wednesday, as he climbed over their tall fence.

Jenkins is concerned that if this man is not caught, this could escalate into something much worse.

“I have girls in here. There’s someone invading their privacy, their space. They can’t walk around the house like they want to ’cause someone is doing this to them,” she said.

City of Miami Police are investigating.

If you recognize this Peeping Tom or have any information that could help detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

