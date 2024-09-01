NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is hoping he is able to get back the pricey lawn care equipment that, he said, a teenage boy stole from his front yard.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, longtime Liberty City resident Abraham Campos said he knows who’s behind the heist that deprived him of more than $1,500 in equipment, and he hopes the thief returns what he stole.

“As soon as I picked up my daughter, I came back, I noticed that my trailer was broken into,” he said.

Campos, who didn’t want to show his face, runs a lawn care business by day after working a second job overnight.

“I help my wife get the kids ready to go to school, take them to school, and then I go straight to work, to my landscape job,” he said.

But on Friday, he noticed something wasn’t right.

“As soon as I came back home, I noticed that my trailer was open, and then that’s when I realized something happened,” he said. “I went straight to the camera, I checked my cameras, and I noticed that the kid went to my trailer and took everything.”

After trying to turn Campos’ surveillance camera away, the thief can still be seen opening the trailer door.

“I still work nighttime, I have two jobs, and I work very hard to try to buy this equipment that I have just to have extra money to provide for my family,” said Campos.

While 7News was speaking to Campos Friday evening, a woman called him and said it was her son who stole his equipment, and she would make it right.

However, Campos said, her actions appear to be doing the opposite of following through.

“I waited till 8:30. She blocked my number right away, and she never got back to me,” he said.

Campos said he wanted to play nice, but now he wants to make this right.

“So I did give her an opportunity to do the right thing, and for me, I didn’t want to press no charges, because he was only 14 years old,” he said. “That’s what happens when you try to be good to people.”

Campos said he has filed a police report with Miami-Dade Police and plans to share what he’s learned with detectives in the coming days. He said he only wants his equipment back so he can get back to work for his family.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

