MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade showed off some pedal power, as the county kicked off Bike305 Month with the 12th annual Bike to Work Day.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava led Friday’s ride. She was joined by several other county officials.

The event showcased some of the county’s top biking spots, and it aimed to show the benefits of pedaling to work.

“It’s a bike to work day, to show that bicycling is great for recreation, for health, but it’s also a real form of mobility. Avoid that traffic jam. Get on your bicycle,” said Levine Cava.

Miami Beach was honored as the 2024 Bike305 Municipality of the Year during the event’s closing ceremony.

