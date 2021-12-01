MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava participated in a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabad of Miami Shores, Tuesday night.
The menorah was placed at Miami Shores City Hall for the first time.
The event featured a fire and LED light show, crafts and latkes.
