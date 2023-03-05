MIAMI (WSVN) - The Fifth Annual Women Who Dare with LOVE event was held in Miami as part of National Women’s History Month.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levina Cava was on hand Saturday to help pay tribute to the achievements of American women.

Program participants were escorted by prominent leaders at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus

“Today they’re going to be escorted onto the stage, they are being inducted, and they’re quite excited,” said Levine Cava. “The energy, very, very high, because they know that they are going to get what they need. It’s like a family, they say.”

The event was hosted by Ladies of Valor Empowerment, which offers mentorship intervention and college readiness for at-risk teenage girls.

