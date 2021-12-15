MIAMI (WSVN) - Four piglets have been spared from the caja china this holiday season, thanks to Miami-Dade County’s mayor.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Tuesday officially saved the porkers’ bacon during the fourth annual pig pardoning ceremony at Latin Cafe 2000 in Brickell.

This means Manchita, Sakura, Shlomo and David will not become Christmas dinner roasted pigs.

Eric Castellanos, who owns Latin Cafe 2000, said the event is uniquely Miami.

“We started this four years ago as kind of like a joke between me and my wife, saying that we should do a – watching the presidential pardon of the turkey, we should do something kind of Miami and do a pig pardoning, and that’s all history from there,” he said.

The porcine quartet will be hoofing it to a foster home in Southwest Miami-Dade, where they will live out the rest of their days.

