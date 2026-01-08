MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Royal Caribbean officials announced that a new cruise terminal will be opening in South Florida.

Officials announced a groundbreaking ceremony at PortMiami on Thursday.

The terminal will accommodate the next generation of cruise ships and handle up to 7,000 passengers.

Levine Cava said the new terminal will boost the county’s economy.

“We’ll have hundreds of new jobs, we’re going to have an even bigger economic impact on our whole county, and while other corporations may be downsizing or relocating, Royal Caribbean has doubled down on its commitment,” she said.

The new terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.