DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As a fire continues to burn at a waste-to-energy plant in Doral, city officials said they hay have come up with a possible solution.

Part of the roof and some of the walls have collapsed at Covanta Energy Plant facility located at 6990 NW 97th Ave., as smoke continues to billow into the sky for a fourth consecutive day.

Late Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they have a plan that should help firefighters get the fire under control.

“Our teams have begun a partial demolition of this space that allows for more air to enter the structure, and it creates more access for our fire personnel to put out the fire,” she said.

The mayor added that all tests on the air around the plant have come back clear, but residents living nearby should stay indoors for the time being.

Garbage inside the plant caught fire on Sunday, sparking the blaze.

