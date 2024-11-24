DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after proposing to move Miami-Dade County’s trash incinerator out of Doral, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has changed course.

The mayor reversed her position in a memo sent to commissioners on Friday, citing high costs and logistical challenges with other potential sites.

The latest development comes after a Feb. 12, 2023 fire shut down the waste-to-energy plant.

The county plans to spend $1.5 billion to replace it with a modern facility.

Doral residents and leaders have been pushing for the county to find a new location, but some commissioners argue the city remains the most practical and affordable option. Moving the incinerator, they said, could mean higher fees for the 350,000 households depending on Miami-Dade for trash pick-up.

