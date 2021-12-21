SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mayor spread some holiday cheer in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hosted a toy drive to brighten up the holidays of children in need, Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor and others collected hundreds of donated toys for children of all ages, from infants to teenagers, in underprivileged communities.

“Anything we can do, with the generosity of our community, to give back is a beautiful day,” said Levine Cava. “We are bringing smiles to children’s faces all over the county.”

Once the gift giving was done, everyone gathered around to enjoy some food.

