CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers cleaned up the South Florida coast to help protect one of its greatest ecosystems.

Miami-Dade Daniella Levine Cava hosted a Biscayne Bay Clean-Up day at Matheson Hammock Park & Marina in Coral Gables, Sunday morning.

The mayor joined volunteers as they picked up trash from Biscayne Bay and the shoreline,. They collected all kinds of trash, like plastics and even a tire.

The event kicked off the reveal of Miami’s first-ever Biscayne Bay Friendly campaign, designed to educate residents and tourists on how to maintain and protect the bay all year long.

“There’s little actions that we’re telling everybody to do every day,” said Levine Cava. “Don’t blame it on someone else, do your part, to pick up the trash, to keep trash out of the bay, and to really be an educator for the community about the importance of our bay.”

In addition to the shore cleanup, Miami-Dade County partnered on the first-ever Ghost Trap Rodeo, hosted by Ocean Aid 360 and Friends of Biscayne Bay, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

