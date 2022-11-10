MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava explained why she drew the line when it came to a project in the Everglades.

Last week, the Miami-Dade County Commission voted in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary, but the mayor said on Thursday she has decided to veto that decision.

The UDB line, located in the southern part of the county, limits where developers can build in order to protect the Everglades and farmland.

A group of developers wants to build an industrial complex on the farmland outside of the UDB line. In order to move forward with their project, which could bring thousands of jobs, they need the line expanded.

But Levine Cava said that undertaking would threaten county projects and the environment.

“There is adequate capacity within the Urban Development Boundary to sustain industrial growth. We do not need to move the line,” she said. “This application prioritizes short-term financial gain with no guarantee of job creation for South Dade residents. It’s at the expense of our shared economic prosperity and our precious natural environment.”

Commissioners are expected to take on the veto next week at a meeting. Eight of them voted in favor of the expansion, which is enough to overturn the mayor’s veto.

However, if one of them doesn’t show up or switches their vote, the veto could be sustained.

