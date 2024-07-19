MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials are applauding a major grant for an affordable housing project provided by the federal government.

Representatives with the Department of Housing and Urban Development handed over a nearly $40 million grant to county officials in downtown Miami on Friday.

The federal dollars are meant to help build new affordable housing in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and redevelop the Culmer public housing community.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava appeared alongside the representatives. She explained what the money will be used for.

“We’re building new units. We’re also flipping former public housing developments and restoring those who lived there to improved units, but also adding units, so we are just working around the clock every possible way to make sure that we can keep our people housed,” said Levine Cava. “With the money that’s coming in, it’s more building, more things, more job opportunities, more of a center for the kids, more everything, so we’re grateful to have that.”

Local officials also hope that the money will generate economic growth and opportunity in the area.

