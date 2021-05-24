Levine Cava announces SafeSummers initiative for local parks, organizations

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced a new grant-based program geared at providing a summer of fun for local children.

The mayor and other local leaders gathered at Devonaire Park to announce the SafeSummers initiative, Monday morning.

The program provides $250,000 to parks and community organizations that offer full-time summer programming.

Levine Cava said the initiative will serve more than 400 children in South Miami-Dade.

“It’s a win for our children, who will continue to learn and grow,” she said. “It’s a win for our neighborhoods that will be safer because the children will be productively engaged, and it’s a win for our parks.”

Safe Summers’ overall goal is is to provide children with safe and active things to do and keep them off the street.

