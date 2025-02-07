MIAMI (WSVN) - Leon Medical Centers, in partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Brady Urological Institute and Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, hosted a live demonstration of groundbreaking 3D printing technology designed to enhance surgical training.

The event, part of Leon Medical Centers’ Medical Excellence & Innovation Series, featured lifelike anatomical replicas that mimic the texture and structure of human organs, complete with functional veins and arteries that bleed.

The technology, already in use at Johns Hopkins, allows surgeons to practice complex procedures on patient-specific models before surgery.

Dr. Ahmed Ghazi, associate professor of urology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and Dr. Mohammad E. Allaf, professor of urology and oncology and urologist-in-chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital, led the demonstration.

FIU medical students, faculty, and Leon Medical Centers physicians participated in hands-on training with the advanced simulation models.

The event highlighted Leon Medical Centers founder Benjamin Leon Jr.’s commitment to advancing medical education and patient care. A cancer survivor who received treatment at Johns Hopkins, Leon has supported the Brady Urological Institute, the Surgical Learning and Innovation Center of Excellence, and FIU’s Benjamin Leon Center for Geriatric Research and Education.

