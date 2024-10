HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A healthcare supercenter is now open in Homestead.

Leon Medical Centers hosted a grand opening celebration Saturday afternoon, complete with a conga line and a parade.

The 49,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art location will provide a wide range of services that include urgent and primary care.

