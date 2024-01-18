WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Leon Medical Centers Chairman and Founder Benjamín León Jr. made a $10 million donation to Florida International University to pave the way for the new home of FIU CasaCuba, said to be a vibrant hub for the exploration of Cuban culture and academic discourse.

Thursday’s donation, according to a press release, helps to establish FIU CasaCuba at the Benjamín León Jr. Building on FIU’s main campus.

According to officials, the center will serve as a Cuban cultural and academic center and a platform for open discussions and studies related to Cuban affairs.

The new facility, located near an entrance to the Modesto A. Maidique Campus, will include advanced technology to showcase FIU’s Cuba-related collections and expertise, officials say.

The $40 million, 43,000-square-foot building is expected to open its doors in 2027.

FIU’s CasaCuba’s primary focus, according to a press release, is to shed light on and preserve the narrative of the Cuban diaspora and its significant impact on South Florida.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.