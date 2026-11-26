DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people found themselves feeling suddenly sick after a Thanksgiving luncheon in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed at least 18 people reported not feeling well, with 15 of them being sent to the hospital, not long after a catered luncheon at the Doral headquarters of Leon Medical Centers, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say food poisoning is the cause of the sudden sickness.

There’s no word on the condition of those 15 hospitalized individuals as of Wednesday night.

In a statement, Leon said some staffers came down with gastrointestinal symptoms after the lunch, which required treatment.

No patients at the center were affected.

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