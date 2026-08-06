MIAMI (WSVN) - Leon Medical Centers marked their 30th anniversary with a light show over Miami’s Freedom Tower.

Wednesday night’s display featured 500 drones alongside live performances from Willy Chirino.

Leon Medical Centers founder Benjamin Leon took in the sights and sounds and reflected on the company’s growth.

“Our mission has never been, never was, never is, never will be to [just] open medical center [after] medical center,” said Leon Founder Benjamin Leon. “[It is] to have the best medical centers, but improve lives. That’s our mission: improve lives.”

The event was also a tribute to the company’s more than 3,000 employees.

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