MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lehrman Community Day School is building a bright future in more ways than one.

The school broke ground, Tuesday, on a new state-of-the-art facility.

The facility will feature a 29,000 square foot learning center with modern specialty classrooms, a library, and a spacious cafeteria.

There will also be a gym, 1,000 square foot rooftop area and an auditorium.

“The building means something different to each of us. As a group, it’s a symbol of of our commitment to the future, to generations of students that will walk through its doors. Together we are building something extraordinary for today, tomorrow, and many years to come,” said Jodi Bruce, head of the school.

The City of Miami Beach proclaimed Tuesday to be Lehrman Community School Day.

The next building is expected to be completed by 2026.

