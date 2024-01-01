MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Mojo, a Leatherback Turtle, has found his way back to the ocean just in time for the new year after being discovered stranded on South Beach last Friday.

Several agencies collaborated in the rescue operation, transporting Mojo to the Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys.

Following a day of dedicated treatment, Mojo successfully passed his swim test on Saturday night, signaling his readiness to return to the open waters.

Mojo was released into the ocean near Marathon a day later, just in time for 2024.

