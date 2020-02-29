Leap year babies born at Coral Springs, North Miami Beach hospitals

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Leap day happens once every four years, and two hospitals in South Florida welcomed several new bundles of joy to make the day even more special.

The staff at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Coral Springs gave babies born on Saturday special hats shaped like leaping frogs.

Lynn Raymond welcomed her twins a month early.

“Right now, I’m like still in shock,” she said.

Nazareth Delcid, meanwhile, gave birth to a baby girl.

“Yeah, she’s special, she’s special,” she said.

At Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, Filishia Bryant celebrated the birth of her baby boy.

Krispy Kreme made the “leaplings'” arrival even better by sending parents and staff at Jackson North free donuts, as they kick off their delivery service.

Already a big choice for these parents is what day will they celebrate their child’s birthday.

That goes double for Raymond.

“Happy Birthday to all the leap year babies, and I don’t know what kind of birthdays you guys are going to have, but enjoy it,” she said.

Having a birthday land on Feb. 29 is rare. Chances of being a “leapling” turn out to be one in 1,461.

