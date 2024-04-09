MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida leaders, along with environmentalist groups, are set to meet at a news conference to voice their concerns to the Miami-Dade Commission regarding the proposal of constructing a new incinerator facility.

The county’s search for a new incinerator comes after a fire destroyed the previous facility in Doral. Since then, Miami-Dade has short-listed a few potential sites as of last summer.

The proposed new site would be nearly a mile away from West Miramar, which raised concerns of environmental hazards and health complications in the community.

Environmentalists against the incinerator’s construction near the Everglades point out the concerns over local wildlife, including protected and endangered species. They also mention the threat to the region’s air and water quality.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has advocated for moving the facility to a county-owned airfield several miles from the Everglades, with the alternative locations in Doral and near the existing incinerator in Medley.

