MIAMI (WSVN) - Lawyers for an OnlyFans model charged in her boyfriend’s murder have dropped a request to examine the victim’s body.

Attorneys representing Courtney Clenney dropped the request in court, Friday, after learning Christian Obumseli had already been buried.

Clenney, 26, remains jailed in Hawaii as she awaits extradition to Miami-Dade County.

The judge also granted her attorneys’ request to keep all the evidence in the case sealed until trial.

“Well, let me start off by saying Courtney is the victim here,” said Frank Prieto, Clenney’s attorney. “She was a victim of domestic violence, and the evidence is going to show that.”

Clenney faces a murder charge in Obumseli’s April 3 stabbing inside the couple’s luxury high-rise Miami apartment.

Clenney claims she acted in self-defense.

