MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a large police presence in Miami.

Around 4 a.m., police responded to a shooting at The Shops At Midtown on 3401 N Miami Ave, Tuesday.

Officers have blocked off an area nearby as they investigate the scene.

Officials said the incident is a police-involved shooting.

Detectives, along with law enforcement officers with long guns and tactical gear were on the scene to help with the investigation.

SWAT team members were also on the scene.

Two streets down, officers have blocked off another road as cruisers line up the middle of the street.

