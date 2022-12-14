MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a large police presence in Miami following a police-involved shooting and the suspect was found dead inside an apartment building.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to a suspicious man in a building located on the 3400 block of East Coast Avenue, Tuesday.

Officers have blocked off roads near The Shops at Midtown Miami as they investigated the scene.

Detectives, along with SWAT teams with rifles and tactical gear were on the scene to help with the investigation.

According to police, they received a call about a man brandishing a firearm in the lobby area.

When police arrived, a witness took them to an apartment and when officers knocked on the door they were confronted by an armed suspect. This incident forced police officers to shoot their weapons.

The man then shut the door and barricaded himself inside a room of the structure; the entire floor where the room is located has since been evacuated as a precaution.

Miami Police Department Chief of Police said no contact was made after the suspect barricaded himself inside the room, but music could be heard coming from inside.

It remains unclear how the suspect died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami Police Internal Affairs Unit will take lead in the investigation.

