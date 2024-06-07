HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late last night in Homestead.

The incident unfolded around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Northwest Second Street and Krome Avenue, not far from Homestead Police Headquarters. Both Homestead and Miami-Dade police officers were on the scene, searching for evidence.

Video footage captured Miami-Dade Police officers, along with crime scene investigators and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, roaming the area and standing near a car with its door open. The shooting, heard by witnesses around 10 p.m., involved a man who was shot and taken to the hospital.

According to the FDLE, Miami-Dade Police requested their officials to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

“Our investigation is limited to the shooting itself. The investigation is still active, therefore additional information will not be provided,” stated the FDLE.

7News has reached out to Homestead and Miami-Dade Police departments for more information.

