SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A member of the law enforcement community was rushed to the hospital in extreme condition after he accidentally shot himself in the chest at a gun range during a training exercise.

The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. at Trail Glades Range at 17601 SW 8th St., Wednesday.

Miami Fire Rescue airlifted the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Several agencies, including Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade Police waited outside the hospital for any updates on his condition.

