MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A community event brings hundreds of students face to face with a group of officers.

More than 500 local youth and police met Tuesday, at Hard Rock Stadium.

For the first time, in person since the pandemic at a yearly conference.

“Marvelous being back in person … zoom not as effective,” said Congress Woman Frederica Wilson.

All the students at the event are part of the “5000 Role Models of Excellence Project.”

An organization Wilson started in the early ’90s to interrupt the so called “school to prison pipeline.”

One of the main goals is ringing at risk young men and authorities from both Miami-Dade and Broward counties into the same room.

“breaking down barriers face to face,” said Director Freddy Ramirez, Miami-Dade PD.

Both law enforcement and students learned from each other.

“It really made mw mature my mind set. When I was younger I was more afraid of police… uniform they have,” said Stanley Mckiney, Senior.

