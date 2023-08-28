MIAMI (WSVN) - A dispute over a washing machine at a laundromat in Miami escalated into an unexpected altercation, resulting in the arrest of a 29-year-old Lauderhill woman.

Lashara Loretta Makins and the victim, who were strangers, found themselves entangled in the confrontation at Loundromart Coin Laundry in Miami, located at 2205 NW 79th St., on Sunday afternoon.

According to the arrest form, the victim had accidentally removed Makins’ clothes from the washing machine, sparking a heated exchange. Makins, armed with a wet floor sign, followed the victim to her car, attempted to steal her purse, and threw a soda can at another person in the vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to the scene, apprehended Makins, and took her into custody. Both victims positively identified her as the woman responsible for the attempted robbery and battery.

Makins faces charges including armed robbery and battery. She was transported to TGK after her arrest.

