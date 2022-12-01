(WSVN) - World AIDS Day marks the international day to dedicate awareness to the disease and millions are coming together in the battle against HIV/AIDS.

An organization is going above and beyond in an effort to spread awareness across South Florida.

“Here at Latino Salud, we’re so friendly, basically, we’re like a family here,” said Jeremy Irizarry with Outreach Youth.

Staff at Latinos Salud are breaking barriers to benefit communities that are likely to come in contact with the virus.

From Westchester to Wilton Manors, and areas in between, the organization is making resources and opportunities available at any of their four clinics.

“It’s super easy,” said Dr. Stephen Fallon. “You can’t walk in but you’ll have a faster time by going to our website. Pick your service, pick your location and when you come in, we’ll see you right away. You’ll be in and out within an hour most times.”

While emphasizing support and convenience Latinos Salud stress one resource that could be a game-changer in preventing HIV.

Prep, a new, long-lasting drug has a 99.5-percent protection rate, when taken properly.

Fallon is an executive director with the clinics and he said Prep can improve life expectancy.

“A 30-year-old, diagnosed with HIV in the 1990s — the best medication we had only added 2.8 to 4.5 months to their lifetime,” said Fallon. “By the early 2000s, we could add 15 years to their lifetime. Today, that 30-year-old diagnosed with HIV can live 45 more years with the virus. “

Experts say that out of more than 3,000 counties across the country, Miami-Dade and Broward counties rank first and second for new HIV infections.

Whether a patient is a first time visitor, or retuning for services, Latino Salud welcomes everyone.

“We can give you access to the medication, even if you don’t have health insurance,” said counselor and prep specialist, Joel Guevara. “Even if you don’t have a legal status in the United States, we can still help you get prep for free.”

Fallon said he is proud of the staff at Latino Salud.

For more information on Latino Salud’s preventative programs click here.

