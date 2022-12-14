MIAMI (WSVN) - On Tuesday, South Florida families began to wait in a line of cars for an annual food giveaway from the Latin Chamber of Commerce (CAMACOL), the largest Hispanic business organization in Florida.

The company’s Jabas holiday gift basket tradition is set to begin, Wednesday at 7 p.m. at their building located at 1401 W Flagler Street.

This year, CAMACOL is expected to give away 700 baskets, which is about 200 more than the amount in 2021.

Bags contain food that feeds five to six people for the upcoming holiday.

The drive-thru event is on a first-come, first-served basis so once the bags are gone, they will not be handed out anymore.

Vehicles lined up around the block as police helped direct traffic, Tuesday night.

As more volunteers and helpers continued to set up for the drive-thru giveaway,

