Latest numbers: COVID-19 cases in Florida surpass 3,000

There are now more than 3,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, and over half of them are located in South Florida.

(WSVN) -

As of 6 p.m., Friday, there are 3,198 confirmed cases in the state, including 152 infected non-residents who are isolated in the state.

There are 869 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 631 cases in Broward.

A total of 241 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 19 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The Florida Department of Health has reported 46 deaths in the state, including Miami-Dade’s only fatality.

