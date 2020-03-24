Latest numbers: 1,467 COVID-19 cases in Florida, over 780 in South Florida alone

(WSVN) - There now over 1,460 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, and over half of them are located in South Florida.

As of 6 p.m., Tuesday, there are 1,467 confirmed cases in the state, including 88 infected non-residents who are isolated in the state.

There are 367 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 312 cases in Broward.

A total of 104 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and three cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The Florida Department of Health has reported 20 deaths in the state.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

