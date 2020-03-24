Latest numbers: 1,412 COVID-19 cases in Florida, over 750 in South Florida alone

(WSVN) - There now over 1,400 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, and over half of them are located in South Florida.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, there are 1,412 confirmed cases in the state, including 82 infected non-residents who are isolated in the state.

There are 338 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 311 cases in Broward.

A total of 101 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County and three cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The Florida Department of Health reports 18 deaths in the state.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

